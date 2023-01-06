Robert R. Therrien, 79, Resident of Woodland, Wash., died on Jan. 2, 2023, at Legacy Health in Vancouver, Wash.
He was born in Biddeford, Maine, on Nov. 1, 1943, a son of the late Raymond Therrien and Florence (Rivard) Therrien. He was raised in and educated in Berlin, N.H., and Graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1961.
Robert in his younger days was a cabinet maker and an amazing carpenter. Robert enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was a United States Marine.
Robert was predeceased by his parents, and a stepdaughter Michele M. Therrien, and former spouse Frances Pierce.
Family members include his wife of seven years, Nancy; a son Michael Therrien and daughter-in-law, Staci, of Milford, N.H.; a daughter Michelle A. Haverfield and son-in-law Mark of Merrimack, N.H.; a stepdaughter Sharon Lopez of Phoenix, Ariz.; a stepdaughter Nancy Zomaya and her husband, Christian, of Woodland; grandchildren, Brandon Haverfield; Kayla Scripter and her husband, Kyle; Kevin Therrien; Josh Lopez; Ashley Chrzanowski and Justin Chrzanowski; great-grandchildren, McKenna Scripter, Willow Scripter, Riley Long, Tristen Meek, Teagan Meek, Elena Lopez, Regan Zomaya and Franklin Zomaya; a sister Olive Deblois of Center Conway, N.H. Also, his former wife Elaine Therrien of Phoenix; longtime school friend Roland Dumas of Berlin, N.H.; cousin Ronald Labreque of Apache Junction, Ariz.; special friend and former partner Virginia Ross of Anchorage, Alaska.
We all love and miss you so much, rest in peace.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring.
