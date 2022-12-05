Sadly, on Dec. 2, 2022, Robert Francis “Bob/Elvis” Holmes passed away peacefully after a brief stay at the hospital.
Bob was predeceased by his parents, John and Frances (Seavey Willey) Holmes and his brothers, Edward and John “Hot Rod” Holmes.
He is survived by his partner of 26 years, Pamela; her children, Gatia and Marshall, their spouses, Michael and Angela, and grandchildren Brooke; Emma and Anna.
He is also survived by his previous spouse, Sally; and his daughters, Kim and Kathleen, their husbands, Dave and Andy, and grandchildren, Allie, Luke, Kate and Bridget.
He is also survived by his three sisters, Charlotte, Mary and Betty and many cousins, nieces and nephews along with too many friends to count.
Bob, a true native son of the valley, born April 15, 1944, in North Conway, N.H., graduated from Kennett High School. Bob worked at Cranmore Mountain, ran his own construction company and built and operated Glen Sand and Gravel until 2018.
Bob was an exceptionally caring, kind and generous individual and was always the life of the party. It may have been 20 degrees out but Bob was still wearing shorts.
Bob lived to make small rocks out of big rocks. Elvis may have left the building but he is still taking care of business.
There will be a private family burial. Please join the family to share remembrances and celebrate his life at the Red Fox in Jackson, N.H., on Friday Dec. 9, at 12:30 p.m.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Rubin, Leona Cloutier, and the rest of staff of the Chemo department at Memorial Hospital who gave him such wonderful care. Thanks also to Valerie Lozier for her care.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Visiting Nurses and Hospice Care Services of Northern Carroll County or Jen’s Friends.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
