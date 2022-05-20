Robert Edwin Cheney, 82, “Jackson Bob,” signed off peacefully on May 2, 2022, in Jackson N.H., his home for many decades. The eternal twinkle in his eyes now sparkles among the heavens, his family, and close friends. May you think of Bob whenever random acts of kindness occur; he was truly a most generous, kind, and compassionate person.
Bob was raised in Attleboro, Mass., the only child of Edwin and Doris Cheney. He made lifelong friends there and continued to do so throughout his extraordinary life. Bob’s family moved to Jackson when he was young, living first behind the Wildcat Tavern, then on Valley Cross Road. He truly “left his mark” in Jackson; starting with firing an arrow from a hand-made gun that ended up in the Pitman Barn rafters.
He graduated from Fryeburg Academy and then Boston University, where he studied aeronautical engineering. His first engineering job was at Raytheon. His insatiable sense of curiosity quickly led him to realize that his talents, broad range of interests and passions did not “fit” into a 9-5 box. He thus became self-employed for most of his life.
Bob’s curiosity and mischievous sense of humor, led him to collaborate in experiments that often resulted in unanticipated and sometimes hilarious outcomes.
In high school, he and Marty Engstrom practically blew a hole in a hillside near Fryeburg Academy while they experimented with explosives. A brilliant high school experiment to demonstrate the potential power of simple static electricity caused a pulse of energy that knocked a room full of observers off their feet. Bob and a friend from MIT participated in a contest to send a lighter than air balloon and electronic circuitry into the upper atmosphere. Their effort was so successful that it triggered the North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD) to be put on high alert. He was always creating some sort of genius method to satisfy his curiosity and solve problems.
Bob later served in the Coast Guard during the Vietnam War and was involved in oceanographic research projects at that time. As his duty in the Coast Guard wrapped up, Bob married Judith Steadman and became stepdad to her two young children Katherine (Staples) Earley and Thomas F. Staples Jr. They purchased the “Brookbank” property on what is now Moody Farm Road and immersed themselves into the valley lifestyle.
Life was good at “Cheneyville,” raising livestock, gardening, providing housing in the three cabins, participating in the Jackson Ski & Outing Club, and going to Montreal on weekends to soar. Many good friends from the Montreal Soaring Club spent time at “Cheneyville” during their fall gatherings to fly out of the North Conway, N.H., airstrip. Right up to the end of his life journey, Bob could tell you about every cloud formation in the sky at any given time.
His highly eclectic interests and passions included music of nearly every genre, virtually anything electronic (with a special interest in amateur radio), aeronautics and boating. He was an exceptionally skilled and capable builder of everything from fine musical instruments and boats to glider planes, one of which he was commissioned to design and build from scratch for Benjamin Netanyahu.
He became known to luthiers who valued his ability to design and create special tools used in crafting musical instruments. Bob was commissioned by NASA to assist in the design and construction of highly complex electronic circuitry for multiple outer space missions.
Bob was a masterful storyteller of the adventures in his life. Those who took the time to listen to tales of his experiences were often astounded at the details and diversity of his many adventures.
The common element in all the adventures and achievements of Bob’s remarkable life was his enjoyment of spending time with others. Those with the good fortune to have known him quickly recognized that he was kind, thoughtful, compassionate and respectful.
Bob was humble and often self-effacing, with a quirky, understated sense of humor. He was generous with his time and good spirit, always putting the needs of others ahead of his own. He was admired and loved by family and countless friends who greatly miss him.
Family and friends are forever grateful to Diane Southwick, Scott Williams and Roberta Hill, Anne Peterson, the Conway VA team, The Mount Washington Valley Adult Day Center and the Visiting Nurse Home Care & Hospice team for providing care, comfort, and compassion during his time of ill health.
A celebration of life event in the Wildcat Tavern’s dining room will be held on Friday, June 3, from 1 to 3:30 p.m. A musical event in Bob’s memory is being planned for later this summer in the Turner, Maine/Western Foothills area.
If you wish to honor Bob’s amazing presence in your life, please consider donating to MOFGA or ARRL in his memory.
