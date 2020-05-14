Robert Edward Ignatowski of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away in his sleep at home on May 1, 2020.
Robert was born on Jan. 19, 1930, on the family farm in Milford, Conn. He was the last surviving sibling of eight children. Robert was married to his childhood sweetheart Dolores Ruth Helwig for over 70 years.
Robert was a proud first generation American; a farmer from birth (both dairy and produce) while working two jobs most of his life; even getting his pilot’s license.
He lived out his lifelong dream of being a police officer, while still milking cows morning and night till the late 1970s. There’s nothing more that he loved than serving his community.
Robert first became a “Special” (a volunteer police officer) and graduated top of his class at the Connecticut State Police Academy in 1969. He started at Milford Police Department as a patrolman, followed by becoming a detective and a member of the SWAT team as a Sharpshooter Sniper. Robert finished out his career as a Liaison Officer for the court system (all while directing traffic at night).
Robert retired in 1991 and moved with his wife and daughter, Robin, to Maui, Hawaii. He felt that Hawaii was heaven on earth. While living on Maui he was a golf marshal for the Wailea Golf Club, where he met many pro golfers and celebrities and enjoyed several rounds of golf. Bob also enjoyed boating, deep sea fishing, and sightseeing. While on Maui, Robert was able to enjoy his hobby of ametuer photography.
Robert and Dolores moved back to the Northeast and built two lovely homes in Hale’s Location, North Conway, N.H. Robert was never one to sit still for very long, he was always working; landscaping and snowplowing in his neighborhood. To finish out his retirement days they moved to Fryeburg, Maine.
Robert is survived by his two daughters, Diana and Robin (of New Hampshire), and his son, Robert (of Connecticut), his seven grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He will mostly be known for his jokes, laughter, artwork and cartoon sketches, his meticulous landscaping, love of family, strong work ethic, and his numerous opinions he had for just about everything. Although private about his faith, he was a devout Catholic through and through.
Due to COVID-19, a private wake was held at Furber and White Funeral Home on Sunday, May 3, and the funeral was held on May 4 at Our Lady of The Mountains Catholic Church in North Conway. Directly after the funeral, a graveside ceremony was held at the North Conway Cemetery. The Conway Police Department’s Color Guard arrived after and presented honors and tribute to the family. The Ignatowski family will have a more inclusive remembrance ceremony after COVID-19 passes and it is safe to have gatherings.
In lieu of flowers or donations, “Iggy” would have liked for his friends and family members to find a way to serve their community by volunteering time or doing a random act of kindness.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway was in charge of arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.