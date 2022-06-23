Robert E. Edmunds, 78, died Monday, June 20, 2022, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, Maine.
Robert was born in Framingham Mass., on May 5, 1944, the son of Frank I and Jessie M. (Gilliland) Edmunds. He attended Hopkinton, Mass., schools. He worked on his farms, both dairy and hay, and as a mechanic for several years for Kmart and MacDonald Motors.
Robert was a loving father and mate. He was kindhearted, generous, and had a wonderful sense of humor and could charm you with his baby blue eyes. He loved westerns and was an Audie Murphy fan.
His favorite holiday was Christmas and loved watching Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel. In his childhood he would decorate the house for Christmas in the summer. He also enjoyed watching the birds and wildlife from the comfort of his recliner. As a farmer, he had a love for tractors, was a hard worker with the work ethic to match.
Robert is survived by his loving partner Priscilla Burnette; his children, Perry Edmunds and his wife, Janice; Lisa LeBlanc and her husband, George; Robert Edmunds Jr. and his significant other, Carolyn; John Edmunds; Bethany Middleton; and Patricia Donaldson and her husband, Herb.
He is also survived by brothers, Irving Edmunds and his wife, Nancy; and William Edmunds and his wife, Carol; along with several grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents; a brother Ken Edmunds; and two grandchildren.
At Robert’s request services will be private.
To share memories and condolences with the family please go to woodfuneralhome.org. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home and Cremation Services at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
Donations in Robert's memory can be made to Open Arms Animal Rescue and Sanctuary, 22 Selu Lane, Bridgton, ME 04229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.