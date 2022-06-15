Robert D. Panno passed away peacefully on June 11, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
Bob is an Army veteran serving in Germany during the Korean War. He was employed by Osgood Brothers of Fryeburg, Maine, as a heavy equipment mechanic for over 40 years.
Bob was born April 18, 1932, to Harry and Louis Panno in North Conway, N.H.
He was predeceased by his first wife Olive Jeanne Deschambeault, as a result of a car accident on Sept. 16, 1952; by his son Daniel; daughter Michelle; sisters Francis and Betty; and brothers Fred and Donald.
He is survived by his loving wife of 60 years Sandra Walker Panno; sons, Victor D. Panno and wife, Laurie; Robert D. Panno ll and wife, Bernadette; daughter Roberta Lord and husband, Dennis; grandchildren, Paul Lord, wife, Jenn and their children, Ethan and Gage; Glen Lord; Victor D. Panno ll and partner, Ashley, their son, Daxx; Nicholas Panno; Tim Panno and wife, Stephanie; Joseph Rankin, wife, Krista, and their son, Braden; Nichole Rankin and her husband, Gordon; Sullivyn Cole and her husband, Coty; Kendra Anthony and her son, Jaxon; and Craig Anthony; brother Russell and wife, JoAnn; sister-in-law Jean walker and brother-in-law Brad Walker.
At Bob’s request no services will be held.
To share memories and condolences with the family, please go to woodfuneralhome.org. Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.