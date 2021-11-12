Robert Bruce Addison Jr., 68, husband of Joanne (LeBel/Manley) Addison died at his home on Nov. 10, 2021, in Tamworth, N.H., after a courageous battle with melanoma. Bob was born in Salem, Mass., on Sept. 26, 1953, to the late Robert Bruce Addison Sr. and Marilyn (Judkins). A graduate of Salem High School Class of 1971 and ITT Tech.
Bob was a 44-year employee at Sears Automotive in Peabody, Mass., and a member of Essex Lodge Ancient Free and Accepted Masons in Salem.
He was a longtime resident of Salem, where he raised his three children and met his love, Joanne. He had a love for snowmobiling, traveling with friends, casino visits and he loved to drive wherever the road would take him.
Bob was a devoted husband, father, brother, uncle and Grampy. He was so proud to watch his children grow up and build families of their own.
Bob is survived by three children, William Addison and wife, Donna; John Addison and wife, Suzanne; and Lisa Gerardi and husband, Dana; stepsons, Michael Manley and wife, Victoria; Christopher Manley and partner; Lindsey Bergman; and Brian Manley and wife, LouAnna; grandchildren, Jon Paul Addison, Megan and Erin Perry; Teagan and Tatum Gerardi; Meagan, Michael and Maddox Manley; and Ryker Manley.
Bob is also survived by his sister Bonnie Lyn Addison; husband Carmen DeCenzo; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Bob will be extremely missed by everyone who knew and loved him.
No services will be held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the American Cancer Society.
