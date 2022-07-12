“End? No, the journey doesn’t end here. Death is just another path. One that we all must take.” – J.R.R. Tolkien, "The Return of the King"
Early on the morning of July 7, 2022, Riley Ethan Chick, born Dec. 5, 2002, went home to be with the Lord he loved. Riley followed the tragic path too many of our youth are taking and died of a drug overdose while living in Auburn, Maine.
In the past few years, he was held captive by drugs, but they do not define who he was! His sweet personality and infectious grin lay just under the surface. His love for his brothers was forever strong, and his concern for their well-being showed through even during his hardest times. No one ever wanted to threaten the safety and happiness of his siblings for fear of Riley’s wrath.
Riley’s love of theater gave him many opportunities to shine. His first “really big show” was with Winnipesaukee Children’s Theater and landed him a speaking role as Peter in William Shakespeare’s "Romeo and Juliet." His self-confidence grew with each performance until, in the last show, he embellished a line and received a spontaneous laugh from the audience. Yes, he nailed it!
Riley went on to do many more theater productions, including "The Music Man" with the Village Players, and numerous Shakespearean plays with Perform It! Young People’s Stage Company. The only company he refused to perform with was one that chose not to invite his younger brother. Not wanting to see his sibling hurt with rejection, he told the company, “Nope, we’re a pair.”
Even offstage, he would continue to act. One Halloween, Riley dressed up as a little old man — cane and all. When crisscrossing Moultonville Road, he forced cars to wait as he, with his “aged” body hunched over his cane, slowly tapped his way across the road.
There was so much more this young man had to offer!
Riley is survived by his parents, Harry and Donna Chick and his adult siblings, Stephanie, Steven, Sarah, Samantha, Anthony and Joel, as well as two brothers who share his age, Jacob and Christian, and his younger brother, and partner in crime, Nathan Chick.
Riley also leaves a biological family: his grandparents Penny and Barry Kimball, Sr., his birth parents Kathryn Kimball and William Woody Nelson, and his younger brother Will who always had a special place in Riley’s heart. Riley also left behind a plethora of other relatives he was close to, including aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Riley embraced life. He loved laughing and making people happy. He was homeschooled most of his life and treasured spending summers at Camp Sentinel, participating in Civil Air Patrol (he even flew a plane), hiking with his family (including a hike up Mount Washington), and, when younger, he enjoyed spending hours building with his Legos.
This is who Riley was. And now, released from his earthly bonds, this is who he is again. Hold him tight, dear Lord, it wasn’t always easy for him here on earth.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Donations in Riley’s memory may be made to White Horse Addiction Center Inc. in Ossipee, N.H., at whitehorserecovery.org.
