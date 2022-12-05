Richard Michael Montgomery, 75, of Ban Dung, Thailand, passed away at his home on Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022.
The proud son of Neil Ian and Hazel Ruth Montgomery, he was born on Feb. 14, 1947, in Salem, Mass. The family moved to Sanbornville N.H., when he was young.
“Ricky” “Rick” “Monty” “Michael” was a 1965 graduate of Nute High School in Milton N.H. and spent a year at New England Collage.
On July 27, 1967, Rick entered the Marine Corps, where he served two tours in Vietnam and was honorably discharged as an E-5 Sergeant on June 1, 1969.
To say Rick was a proud Marine is an understatement. While serving, he earned a National Defense Service Medal, Navy Commendation Medal w/Cbt “V,” Meritorious Unit Citation with 1 star, Good Conduct Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with one silver star and two bronze stars; Republic of Vietnam Armed Forces Meritorious Unit Citation of the Gallantry Cross with palm; Vietnam Campaign Medal, Rifle Marksmanship Badge and a Rifle Marksman Badge. Rick received several disabling injuries.
After his time in the war, Rick returned home to visit family and friends. The Orient always held a special place in Rick’s heart so shortly thereafter he returned to the far east to follow his dreams.
While there, he met his first wife, Mai ,and returned to Sanbornville to work with his father. His son, Michael Ian was born. However, the lure of the Far East was calling. He returned to start a new chapter in his life.
Rick’s first marriage ended, and he later married Masaya (Diem) Khamsukdee in 2002. Other than living in Florida for a couple of years, he spent the rest of his life with Diem in the countryside of Thailand.
Richard is survived by his wife, Masaya, of Thailand; his son Michael (Tannel) of Kaneohe, Hawaii; brother Scot (Joanne) of Fryeburg, Maine; sister Paula (Phillip) Netro of Elizabeth, Colorado; sister Patricia (Warren) Miller of Arbela, Missouri; grandchildren, Tristan of Pomona, California, Maverick and Monroe of Kaneohe, Hawaii; niece, Sarah (Tanner) Montgomery Kennett of Conway, N.H.; nephew Cameron Montgomery of Maui, Hawaii; nephew Mitchell Williams; and niece, Katie Miller of Arbela, Missouri, niece, Tamra (Hogan Elsner) of Portland Oregon; and other extended family.
Richard is preceded by his parents, Neil Ian Montgomery on December 29, 2006, and Hazel Ruth Montgomery on April 10, 2010; half-brothers John Kevin Hogan on Oct. 9, 2001; and Edward John Hogan, Jr. on June 12, 2013.
Rick loved his friends and family. Even if he had not had contact in a long while, he would become one’s staunchest ally in a time of need. Rick loved his life in Thailand and the lifestyle suited his personality. He lived out his life in peace. Rick was very passionate about politics and expressed himself with vigor. He was a Marine through and through, it was the constant in his life.
Rick loved his mother and father very much. His father was his hero, and he strived to emulate his qualities. Rick was a deeply loyal brother and friend, and he will be missed by all who knew him. His remains will be interred at the Lovell Lake Cemetery in Sanbornville, N.H.
