Richard Harold Buzzell, 91, of Effingham, N.H., and formerly of Stow, Mass., died peacefully on Christmas morning, Dec. 25, 2020, at Coos County Nursing Home in Berlin, N.H.
Richard was born in Framingham, Mass., on Aug. 15, 1929, the son of the late Harold and Lela (Jackson) Buzzell. Richard, fondly known as “Buzz” by his family and friends, worked as an auto mechanic for many years in the Stow area. Later, he worked as a janitor at a local elementary school.
Buzz and his wife “Hydie” raised their family in Stow, Mass. He loved his family and they were always his first priority. He enjoyed traveling, camping, church and town activities (including Scouts and Civic Club) and square dancing. Many family members settled in the Colorado area. In his retirement, Buzz and Hydie traveled the back roads back and forth to Colorado for lengthy visits, staying at “their place” to be near family.
He is survived by his wife of 66 years Willena “Hydie” (Peck) Buzzell of Effingham, N.H.; his five children, Nancy Murphy and husband, Dennis, of Berlin, N.H.; James Buzzell and wife, Peg, of Grand Junction, Colo.; Daniel Buzzell and wife, Patricia, of Paonia, Colo., Edward Buzzell of Northfield, N.H.; and Shirley Pershall and husband, Clint, of Rifle, Colo.; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; a brother William Buzzell and his wife, Marge; brothers-in-law Charles Burr, John Peck and Pete Rekemeyer; and sisters-in-law Eleanor Rekemeyer and Arlene Peck; many cousins, nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents, a sister Norma Burr, and four infant children. The loss of his infant children lead to many years of working with agencies of foster care and adoption.
At Richard’s request, there will be no services. Those who wish may make donations in his memory to Children’s Friend – Adoption and Family Services, 505 Pleasant St., Worcester, MA 01609 (online at sevenhills.org) or to Water Village Community Church, 370 Water Village Road, Ossipee, NH 03864.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Bryant Funeral Homes, Berlin and Gorham, N.H.
Memories and messages of condolence may be shared online at bryantcares.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.