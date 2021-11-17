Rebecca “Becca” Ann Knight passed away peacefully surrounded by the love of her family after a long courageous battle with spina bifida on Nov. 15, 2021, at the age of 45.
Becca was born June 19, 1976, the daughter of Linda. M. Knight. Although her medical needs brought Becca all over New England and allowed her to make many friends along the way, she spent the last 10 years at Glencliff Home in Benton, N.H.
Becca grew up in Center Ossipee, N.H., defying all odds and amazing all those she encountered through her life, including friends, medical staff and family members.
Her purpose in life was to battle against her own body to be able to create just “one more” memory with her family that she held so dear to her heart. Becca lived, breathed and fought every uphill battle with strength, bravery and integrity. She truly was an inspiration.
Becca found happiness in contributing in many ways, including crocheting and donating to the Dartmouth NICU, Wounded Warriors Project, the homeless, numerous projects for her family and friends and supporting others in their time of need.
Becca brought comfort to all those around her, often times by lending a listening ear, sitting with others during times of need, comforting others in their final moments and was known as the “Mayor,” always keeping everyone informed with daily phone calls, messages and video chats.
Becca gave wholeheartedly to all those around her and took pride in her ability to advocate for herself and for others.
Rebecca is survived by her three uncles, uncle Ron Knight (gorgeous), Barry Knight and Stephen Knight; her siblings, Jennifer Knight, Angel Knight and Michael Knight; many nieces and nephews, to include Samantha Jones, Aden Martineau, Daryn Knight-Massey, Jordyn Martineau, Alyiah Knight-Massey and Michael Knight as well as many others whom Becca held close to her heart.
We want to give a special thanks to all the medical personnel and caregivers who contributed to Becca’s care throughout the years.
The family finds comfort in knowing Becca has now joined her mother, Linda Knight, and her Nana and Pa, Barbara and Charles Knight.
A celebration of life will take place in the spring of 2022.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you pay it forward, put a smile on someone’s face, cherish the moments and make the memories.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
