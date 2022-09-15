Raymond David Dahlstrom, 96, of Freedom, N.H., died peacefully on Sept. 13, 2022.
He was born in New York City, N.Y., on Aug. 5, 1926, son of the late David Dahlstrom and Madeline (Lawrence) Dahlstrom.
Raymond David Dahlstrom, 96, of Freedom, N.H., died peacefully on Sept. 13, 2022.
He was born in New York City, N.Y., on Aug. 5, 1926, son of the late David Dahlstrom and Madeline (Lawrence) Dahlstrom.
Raymond enlisted in the Air Corps at the age of 18 and was stationed at Luke Field, Arizona until the end of World War II.
After the war, Raymond attended Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute in Troy, N.Y., then graduated from Brooklyn Polytechnic College with an electrical engineering degree.
While raising a family of five daughters, Raymond held jobs throughout New England at companies, such as: Raytheon, Sanborn Company, Yewell & Associates, Hewlett-Packard and E.M. Associates. He worked primarily as a sales engineer and product manager.
One of his most memorable contributions as an engineer was instigating and participating in the reinforcement and preservation of the face of a rock formation known as the Old Man of the Mountain in Franconia Notch, N.H., in the 1960s.
During his lifetime, he loved to travel. He sailed on the SS France and visited France, England, Sweden, other European countries. He was interested in antique cars, Cord Automobiles, and going to car shows. He loved researching historical ocean liners, war ships and fighter planes. Another hobby was fixing clocks and tinkering in general.
He was involved in various organizations, including the Kiwanis Club of Sudbury, Massachusetts as president in 1965. He was Curator for the Freedom Historical Society during the 2000s.
Wherever he went, he always made friends and will be remembered fondly for his compassion and humor. He gave to numerous charitable organizations, including animal protection groups.
He was a loving father who enjoyed getting together at many family events and celebrations. His final years were spent living life to the fullest and sharing many old family stories and memories with his daughters.
Raymond is predeceased by his siblings, Kenneth Dahlstrom and Virginia Winant and ex-wife, Doris (Jacobsen) Dahlstrom.
He leaves behind his daughters, Lynn Traficanti and husband, Robert Traficanti; Janet Freidman and husband, Gerald Freidman; Karen Talbot; Pamela Dahlstrom; and Breta Palmer and husband, Keith Palmer; five grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
Raymond will be laid to rest in Cedar Grove Cemetery in Flushing, N.Y., at a later date where a private family service will be held. The family wishes to express thanks to the staff of Genesis at Langdon Place in Keene, N.H., for their care and support of Raymond.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to a charity of your choice.
To express condolences or to share a memory of Raymond, please go to foleyfuneralhome.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive a link to the Conway Daily Sun online eEdition and preview the top stories? Signup today!
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.