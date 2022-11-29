Prudence L. Smith of Center Conway N.H., left us on Nov. 12, 2022. She was 79 years old and had led a very happy and productive life.
Pru was born April 24, 1943, in Barre, Vt., daughter of Ralph and Alma Smith. She spent her younger years in Graniteville, a small town in Vermont. Although she attended a rural three-room schoolhouse, often thought of as not providing a good education, she excelled in writing with the help of a great teacher, Miss Ella V. Earle.
She attended Spaulding High School in Barre, graduating in 1961 with high honors and receiving several small scholarships.
She furthered her education at LaSalle Junior College in Auburndale, Mass., graduating in 1963 with a business degree. After graduating, she moved to Boston and worked at WJIB Radio as traffic manager. She made many good friends and knew the ins and outs of Beantown!
In the 1970s, she left Boston and moved to Ossipee, N.H., where she worked at Kennedy’s Pub as manager. After several years, she moved to Center Conway, N.H., where she bought her condo and lived there the rest of her life. She worked as a bartender/waitress at Shannon Door Pub, known then as Oak Lee Lodge.
Staying in the hospitality field, she worked for 20 years as food and beverage manager of North Conway Country Club. She also worked at Indian Mound Golf Course, Attitash Ski Area and the Back Burner. Her last job was at White Mountain Puzzle Co. as a customer service representative.
She enjoyed writing for the local newspaper On the Links, where she reported on the local golf news.
Pru’s interests included golfing, spending time at Ogunquit Beach, gardening, and visiting with her family. Pru and her best friend Barbara Hogan spent many summers playing the N.H. Amateur Golf Circuit. They traveled the state, enjoying the game and their friendship. Pru also made two holes in one.
Pru had many dear friends and will be sadly missed. She leaves her sister, Patience Ambrose and her husband, Don, of Gainesville, Ga.; nieces, Gretchen Barewicz of Williston, Vt.; and Renee Laden and husband, John, of Cumming, Ga.; nephew Patrick Gosselin of Barre; as well as two grandnephews and five grandnieces. She also leaves three special friends, Barbara Hogan, Julie Higdon and Bill Hounsell.
A celebration of life will take place in the summer of 2023. Contributions in her name may be made to charity of choice.
