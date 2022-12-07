Priscille E. Pellerin, 66, a resident of West Swanzey, N.H., and formerly of Keene, N.H., passed peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, while treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.

Priscille E. Pellerin

She was born the daughter of the late Cecile R. (Gilbert) and Norman Z. Pellerin on Nov. 21, 1956 in Berlin, N.H. She graduated from Berlin High School, Class of 1974. Priscille continued her education at Franklin Pierce College earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Business in 2005.

