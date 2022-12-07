Priscille E. Pellerin, 66, a resident of West Swanzey, N.H., and formerly of Keene, N.H., passed peacefully with her family by her side on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022, while treated at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon.
She was born the daughter of the late Cecile R. (Gilbert) and Norman Z. Pellerin on Nov. 21, 1956 in Berlin, N.H. She graduated from Berlin High School, Class of 1974. Priscille continued her education at Franklin Pierce College earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Business in 2005.
Priscille was most recently employed by Southwestern Community Services in Keene as a purchasing manager for 13 years. Her prior employments were at Agway and Safety Environmental Services.
Priscille always put family first and enjoyed spending time with them. She was a proud aunt and great-aunt of a brood of nieces and nephews. She loved visiting her cousin’s camp up north where they swam and fished. Her favorite trip was to British Columbia, Canada, to watch her nephew play college baseball. She also enjoyed many Christmas celebrations at her sister’s home in Raleigh, N.C.
She will be sadly missed by her two siblings, Gloria L. Stewart and her husband, Michael, of Keene; and Edwina G. Keene and her husband, Russell, of Lee, N.H., and Raleigh, N.C.; and her close cousin Louise Dion and her husband, Stephen, of Berlin, along with many extended family and friends. She also leaves behind her beloved cats, Basil and Simon.
Priscille is predeceased by her brother, Robert W. Pellerin who passed away on Dec. 15, 2020.
Calling hours will be from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10, at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel at 44 Maple. Ave. in Keene, followed by a celebration of life. A private burial will be held at a later date.
In Priscille’s honor, donations may be made to The Monadnock Humane Society, 101 W. Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org).
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories (cheshirefamilyfh.com), 46 S. Winchester St. Swanzey, NH 03446.
