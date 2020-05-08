Priscilla "Rusty" Olson, 82, passed away peacefully on March 1, 2020, in Spring Hill, Fla.
Rusty was born Jan 18, 1938, one of four daughters of Edward and Genevieve Deady. She graduated from nursing school on 1956, where she met and married her husband of 44 years George V. Olson who predeceased her in 2004. They moved from Boxford, Mass., to Conway in 1970, starting a camping area called Lamplighters which later became a mobile home park.
After selling the park they started a new venture RST Limited and got involved in shotgun shooting sports. Rusty was an avid, skilled shooter; she and her husband made the USA Sporting Clays Team and competed in Europe.
When Rusty and George retired they spent winters at a trap and golf community in Odessa, Fla. Rusty became very involved with the General H. Norman Schwarzkopf Sporting Clays Classic charity event for The Children's Home Network in Tampa, where she worked closely with General Schwarzkopf for several years.
After her husband passed away, she found a new joy in painting and created many beautiful pieces, which she gifted to her family and friends. She shared her love of painting by teaching classes in her Florida community.
Her love for her family and friends was immeasurable and she loved spending time with everyone, especially her grandsons who were her pride and joy. There was always a cribbage board nearby and she instilled the love of cribbage in both of them; her grandson Justin wrote his college application essay about his games with Nana and the lessons he learned playing with her. She will be sadly missed by all.
Rusty was predeceased by her parents, her husband and sister Joan.
She is survived by her daughter Patricia Doherty of Spring Hill, Fla.; son, George E. Olson, his wife, Marie and grandsons, George "Danny" Olson and Justin Olson; sisters, Leona Sanford and husband, Robert; and Lois Deady-Schultz and husband, Robert; along with many nieces and nephews and dear friends.
There will be a private graveside service in the spring.
