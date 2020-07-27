Priscilla May Nason, 80, of Center Ossipee, N.H., passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Wolfeboro Bay Center, Wolfeboro, N.H.
She was born Feb. 11, 1940, in Wolfeboro, the daughter of the late Clyde and Sylvia Russell.
Priscilla had lived in Center Ossipee for most of her life. She had worked for the Brock House in Wolfeboro, the Yield House in North Conway, N.H., and at the Ossipee Crossing Day Care before retiring.
She is survived by her children, Allen, Ricky, Karen, Timothy, Lisa, Darlene, Chris, Todd, Kevin and Vickie. She also leaves behind many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandson whom she loved spending time with them all.
Graveside services were held Monday, July 27, at Chickville Cemetery in Center Ossipee, N.H.
If you wish to express a condolence or leave a fond memory, please go to lordfuneralhome.com.
