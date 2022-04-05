Phil Murphy passed from this life on to his next great adventure on March 31, 2022.
Life with Phil was never dull. He filled hearts with laughter and he is greatly missed.
He was a master mason and his work can be seen all over the valley.
He had a great love and appreciation for music. One of his accomplishments was mastering the bodhrán; listening to him play was enthralling.
Phil was also a wonderful chef. He attended culinary school in Ireland before immigrating to the United States. He worked at several local restaurants, and he also filled the bellies of family and friends with salubrious food in his own home.
Phil was born May 11, 1960. He emigrated from Cork City, Ireland, at the age of 17 and joined his siblings in Waltham, Mass.
He moved to the Mount Washington Valley in 1984, where he found his forever home.
He leaves behind his beloved companion Roisin Kane, former spouse Andrea Murphy, and his children Meaghan Anita Murphy (Pirat Panyacharoentham) and Brendan James Murphy (Kelly Blake).
He also leaves his cherished kittens Adele and Lorcan. He is survived by siblings, Noel, Helen, Seamus, Tim and Carol; many nieces and nephews; and many friends.
Visitation will take place at Furber and White Funeral Home on Saturday, April 9, from noon to 2 p.m.
Donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Phil’s honor.
