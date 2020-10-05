On Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, Peter L. Grady Jr., loving husband and father of four children, passed away peacefully at his home at the age of 84.
Peter is survived by his wife of 62 years, Patricia A. (Kelley) of Hale's Location, N.H., their son Sean and his wife Deb of Stratham, N.H.; daughter Kelly Maccario and husband, Anthony, of Haverhill, Mass.; daughter Kathleen O’Neill and husband, Jim, of Franklin, Mass.; and son Kevin of Durango, Colo.
Peter was the proud Papa of his four grandchildren, Nick Maccario, Zack Maccario, Tara Grady and Trevor O’Neill. He is also survived by sisters-in-law, Deirdre Kelley of Saugus, Mass.; and Kathleen Gautreau and her husband, Paul, of Hudson, N.H.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Peter and Isabelle; sister Marlene DiMatteo; and brother Jimmy. He also leaves behind many wonderful friends.
Peter raised his family in Saugus, Mass., and he worked for Sears and Roebuck for 35 years before retiring to his “little slice of heaven,” Hale's Location with Pat. Peter proudly served our country in the Army and was proud to have his American flag flying in his backyard daily. He enjoyed golfing, playing cards, and especially time with family and friends.
Due to COVID, a celebration of life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Jen’s Friends of North Conway, N.H. (jensfriends.org).
