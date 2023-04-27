Peter John Prudhomme of Portland, Ore., and Ossipee, N.H., passed on Sunday, April 16, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained from a motocross accident two days prior. He was 38.

Peter John Prudhomme

Peter was born in Boston and was a 2003 graduate of Kingswood High School in Wolfeboro, N.H. He worked for Carla Properties in Portland, Ore., renovating and repairing apartments.

