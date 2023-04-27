Peter John Prudhomme of Portland, Ore., and Ossipee, N.H., passed on Sunday, April 16, 2023, as a result of injuries sustained from a motocross accident two days prior. He was 38.
Peter was born in Boston and was a 2003 graduate of Kingswood High School in Wolfeboro, N.H. He worked for Carla Properties in Portland, Ore., renovating and repairing apartments.
Pete’s gregarious personality filled every room he entered and he made fast friends of both people and dogs wherever he went. He was in constant motion in cars and jeeps and on motorcycles, bikes, snowmobiles and snowboards and was happiest when he was pushing himself to the limits. He loved golf and the outdoors.
Pete was known for his stories, and had a flair for making people laugh with his humorous way of retelling tales. Pete was handy and creative and was generous with his time and talent helping his friends fix, build and repair just about anything.
He was a kind and accepting person, quick with an introduction to anyone he met. And when people met Pete, they never forgot him or the way he made them feel. He will be missed by every person whose life he touched.
Peter leaves behind his love, Jenn Backer of Portland, Ore., and East Greenwich, R.I., and their two dogs, Oscar and Max; his mother Eleanor Hardie of Williamsburg, Va.; and father Steven Prudhomme and stepmother Jan Carbonneau of Atkinson, N.H.; his sisters, Sheila Jodlowski and her husband, Chris, of Hopewell Junction, N.Y.; J’Aime Walker and her companion, Daryen Granata, of Scarborough, Maine; Tarra Rempfer and her husband, Sam, of Williamsburg, Va.; Kimberly Toth and her husband, Andrew, of Atkinson, N.H., and Kendra Hardie of Acton, Mass.; as well as his nephews, Michael, Jake, Andrew T., Andrew W. and Frank; and nieces, Ila and Avery.
He was predeceased by his stepfather John Hardie of Ossipee, N.H.; and all of his grandparents from the Boston area.
We welcome you to join us for a celebration of Pete’s life on Sunday, May 7, at The Atlantic Grille in Rye, N.H., from 1 to 4 p.m., where we will share our favorite stories and memories of Pete.
