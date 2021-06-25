Pauline G. Rainville passed away at 96 years old on June 20, 2021, after a well-lived life.
Born and brought up in Marblehead, Mass., she attended Marblehead High and eventually went on to work at Graves Boat Yard where she met her husband, Raymond Rainville. They had two daughters, Nancy Breed and Jo Anne Rainville.
During her working years, she served as a proofreader at Barney Rabin Corp. She treasured the lifelong friends she grew up and grew old with in the Chestnut Street area of Marblehead and celebrated good times with one and all.
In her later years, she and Ray moved to Tamworth, N.H., where the two of them quickly developed a new sense of community and new friendships. The Other Store and Rosie’s restaurant were favorite haunts that blossomed into loving relationships. Her love of books and reading was a passion of hers, especially her favorite author Louise Penny.
Pauline was blessed to have two beautiful granddaughters and their husbands, Victoria and Kevin Martel and Christina and Matthew Smith. She recently became a great-grandmother to Isla Smith. The joy that she experienced at welcoming a new generation to her family was heartwarming.
She will have a graveside service on Friday, July 16, at Ordination Rock Cemetery at 10:30 a.m. followed by a reception at the Farmstand in Chocorua, N.H.
Her family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to all of her kind and generous friends who welcomed both of our parents into your hearts and homes.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her honor may be given to the Tamworth Community Nurse Association at P.O. Box 352, Tamworth, NH 03886.
