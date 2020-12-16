Patrick Ray Jr. of Essex Jct., Vt. passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, after failing health. He was 84 years old.
Patrick was born on Dec. 15, 1935, in Berlin, N.H. He was the youngest of 8 children.
After high school Patrick attended Massachusetts Radio & Telegraph School. In 1956, he joined the United States Air Force and proudly served for four years. He was honorably discharged in 1960.
After the Air Force he worked for Philco Computer Division in Willow Grove, Pa., for five years then briefly for Texas Instruments, R.I., in 1966, where he met his future wife, Estelle.
Patrick married Estelle St. George on Oct. 8, 1966, in Massachusetts, where Estelle grew up. They moved to Vermont, where Patrick worked at IBM until he retired after 28 years, and raised their two daughters.
Patrick enjoyed all outdoor activities, especially hiking, kayaking, camping and skiing. He hiked the complete Long Trail in Vermont, all of the mountains in New Hampshire, and many more across New England. He was a talented watercolor artist and an avid ham radio operator.
In addition to his wife Estelle, Patrick is survived by his children, Kelley and husband, Ken Robie, and Debbie Jenkins, both of Milton, Vt.
He is also survived by his grandchildren, Tyler Jenkins of Fairfield, Vt., Nathan Jenkins of Milton and Kaylee and Kiera Robie of Milton; two sisters, Nora Guay of New Hampshire and Louise Slote of Mississippi; many nieces, nephews and cousins throughout the United States, and his best friend George Fortuna in Nashua, N.H.
He is predeceased by his parents, Patrick Ray Sr. and Alvina Ray of New Hampshire; sisters Madeline Slote of Florida; Mary Levasseur of New Hampshire; and Elizabeth Belanger, Maine; and brothers, William Ray of North Carolina; and Norman Ray of California.
A memorial service will be held at a later time when family and friends can attend safely.
The family invites you to share your memories, stories and condolences of Patrick by visiting awrfh.com.
Contributions and donations in Patrick’s memory can be made to The Long Trail of Vermont site, greenmountainclub.org.
