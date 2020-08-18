Patricia Jean Andrews Hofmann, 81, of Claremont, N.H., passed away after a declining period of health on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at the Mount Ascutney Hospital & Health Center in Windsor, Vt.
Pat, the daughter of Phillip G. and Eleanor Priest Andrews, was born on May 11, 1939, at her family’s farm in Stow, Maine. The doctor in attendance was paid for with maple syrup. Pat attended Fryeburg elementary schools and then Fryeburg Academy and graduated with the Class of 1957.
While at Fryeburg Academy, she played softball and enjoyed much involvement in clubs like Y Teens, Future Homemakers of America and the school newspaper. Her high school yearbook lists her weakness as chocolate ice cream.
Pat, her parents and three brothers owned and operated Riverside Farms in North Fryeburg, Maine, which in the 1960s was the largest dairy farm in the state. After high school, Pat graduated from Westbrook College and went to work at National Life Insurance in Portland, Maine.
She traveled by ship to Europe and had always hoped to return. Pat moved to Hartford, Conn., in the early 1960s and worked at Trinity College. There she met Roger Hofmann and they were married at the North Fryeburg Church on June 18, 1966.
They lost a son, Arthur, at birth in 1968. Son, Andrew, was born in 1970. The Hofmanns moved to Claremont in 1974. Pat was an Avon representative for many years and in 1983 she became the co-owner and bookkeeper for Main Way Service Center in Claremont with husband, Roger.
Pat enjoyed gardening, watching and identifying birds that visited her feeder and she knew how to wield a rake! She regularly listened to Howie Carr and Rush Limbaugh and always had a gift for gab at the dentist and the hair salon.
Family reunions were not complete without Pat’s recounting of childhood stories from Riverside Farm, most involving having three older brothers and their various antics and sustained injuries from days gone by.
One of her favorites to tell was the story involving her stolen slice of cherry pie by her brother Dick. Pat was always proud of her family’s involvement in Fryeburg Fair.
She is survived by her beloved husband Roger; her son Andrew and his wife, Annette. She leaves brother, Roy Andrews and wife, Duddie; sister-in-law Audrey Andrews and former sister-in-law Marilyn Bennett, all of Fryeburg, Maine.
Pat was predeceased by brothers, Gordon Andrews and Richard “Dick” Andrews; and two close cousins, Barbara Harrigan and Judy Harrigan.
She will be very missed at annual Father’s Day picnics at Roy’s camp. She leaves nieces and nephews who loved her and enjoyed her sense of humor, Christine Andrews Estes and husband, Craig; Cynthia Andrews McAllister and husband, Ormie; Rachel Andrews Damon; Richard Andrews II; Mark Andrews and his wife, Mariam; Elizabeth Andrews; and John Andrews and David Andrews and his wife, Jean.
No funeral services are planned at this time. A graveside ceremony will take place at a date to be announced in Fryeburg. Pat will be interred with her son, Arthur, and other family at Pine Grove Cemetery in Fryeburg.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.