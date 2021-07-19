Pamela Sue Abbott, 79, passed away on July 9, 2021, after four years living in care facilities due to her battle with dementia.
Pam was born in North Conway, N.H., on May 1, 1942, and lived in Conway, N.H., until graduating from Kennett High School in 1960. Pam continued her education at UNH in Durham, N.H., and was a member of Alpha Chi Omega sorority. She graduated in 1964 and then pursued a teaching career in physical education.
During the 1960s, Pam taught in Nashua and Durham, as well as Wallingford, Conn. In the 1970s, she taught at Haverhill High School in Haverhill, Mass. While there, Pam coached the girls’ field hockey team and took them to four championships in the Greater Boston League.
Pam cared deeply about equal rights and was instrumental in ensuring Title IX of the Education Amendments Act of 1972, which ensured female athletes the right to equal opportunity in sports, was adhered to by the Haverhill School district.
Pam was a member of the Newfields, N.H., school board during the 1980s, and, during the 1990s, she was a member of the Exeter Region Cooperative School Board. Through her vision and leadership as chairperson in 1997, the Cooperative Middle School was proposed and became a reality for the towns of SAU 16, which included Brentwood, Exeter, East Kingston, Kensington, Newfields and Stratham.
Pam left teaching to pursue a career in computers. She worked for Cullinet Software in Westwood, Mass., where she developed financial software used in banks and department stores. She continued in the field of technology for more than 20 years, eventually freelancing as a computer software consultant under Abbott Applications.
Pam was an avid reader, traveler and birdwatcher. She enjoyed increasing her knowledge of American history, and she loved traveling to many corners of the world. Pam’s love of birding and nature inspired her to create a beautiful series of bird paintings. Pam enjoyed sharing her adventures and her immense knowledge with others, and those who knew her well will always remember Pam’s friendly manner and her infectious sense of humor.
Pam was predeceased by her mother, Phyllis Vera Walker; her beloved aunt, Flora Wentzell; her brother, Robert Bruce Abbott; her sister in-law, Julie Abbott; and her niece, Tina Abbott. She is survived by her brother, Richard Abbott; several nieces, nephews and their families; as well as many dear friends.
Pam will be laid to rest with her aunt, Flora Wentzell, and her brother, Robert Abbott, in the Conway Village Cemetery in a private family gathering. The family is forever grateful for the hospice care Pam received.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Cornerstone VNA, 178 Farmington Road, Rochester, N.H., 03867. Assisting the family with arrangements is the Cremation Society of NH, Hampton.
To view Pam’s Online Tribute, send condolences to the family or for more information, go to csnh.com.
