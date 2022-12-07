Orlando V. Nieves, 66, of Morrisville, Pa., onetime resident of North Conway, N.H., died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, after a yearlong illness.

Orlando V. Nieves

Son of Master Sergeant Teodulo Nieves and Carmelina Vasquez Nieves, he was born in Massachusetts while his father was stationed at Fort Devens. An Army brat, he moved with his family to Germany, Puerto Rico and, eventually, Fort Dix, N.J. He was proud to be a graduate of the College of New Jersey when it was known as Trenton State College.

