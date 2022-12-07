Orlando V. Nieves, 66, of Morrisville, Pa., onetime resident of North Conway, N.H., died Friday, Nov. 25, 2022, after a yearlong illness.
Son of Master Sergeant Teodulo Nieves and Carmelina Vasquez Nieves, he was born in Massachusetts while his father was stationed at Fort Devens. An Army brat, he moved with his family to Germany, Puerto Rico and, eventually, Fort Dix, N.J. He was proud to be a graduate of the College of New Jersey when it was known as Trenton State College.
After college, he married Anne Vinson, his first love, and lived in Bucks County, Pa. He had many interests and worked in several fields before turning his enthusiasm for technology into a career and becoming director of information technology at Greater Trenton Community Mental Health Center, a position he held for more than 20 years. After he and Anne parted, they remained lifelong friends.
Through his IT position, Orlando met and in 1994 married Barbara Ricker of North Conway, who worked at Echo Management providing tech support for the software GTCMHC used. After their marriage, Orlando himself was also employed by Echo.
He was devoted to his wife and two stepdaughters, Marnie and Naomi Ricker, who were, in turn, devoted to him.
In 2009, Orlando learned he had idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a fatal disease, and was extraordinarily fortunate to have a life-saving double lung transplant at Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia. While only about 50 percent of lung transplant recipients live five years after the surgery, Orlando had 12 years of superb health, filling his life with full-time work and family vacations sailing in Maine and traveling to diverse places such as Cumberland Island, Georgia and Paris, France.
Orlando leaves his wife, Barbara, and stepdaughters, Marnie Ricker and Naomi Ricker, both of Asheville, N.C.; his mother; his sister Sandra Tomko; his brothers, Ted, Jose and Julius Nieves; as well as nieces and nephews. He is sadly missed by his family and many, many friends and coworkers. He was one of the most genuinely nice human beings ever to walk the earth, loved by all who knew him well.
A gathering of remembrance will be held Dec. 10 at 2 p.m. at the Yardley (Pa.) Country Club.
Additional information can be found on the website of Hooper Funeral Chapel in Morrisville (hooperfuneralchapel.com/obituary/orlando-nieves).
Memorial donations may be made to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation.
