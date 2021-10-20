Nancy Lynne Pass of Intervale, N.H., passed away peacefully at home on the morning of Oct. 11, 2021.
She was born Nancy Lynne Eagens in Norristown, Pa., on April 4, 1937, to Wilmer and Florence Hendricks Eagens.
She married David Peter Pass, her husband of 48 years, on Aug. 20, 1957. Lynne graduated from Montgomery School of Nursing in Pennsylvania in 1958. Working in all areas of the hospital, she found her true calling in obstetrics and gynecology.
In 1969, she became a member of the Nurses Association American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists working for 30 years in the Labor and Delivery at Doylestown Hospital in Pennsylvania and another 10 years at Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis, Md., before retiring.
She was a volunteer Red Cross nurse and took great pride in her badge and felt deeply honored by her profession. Lynne loved nursing, forming lifelong friends with those in her graduating class and was loved by her peers for her quiet, easy going nature and great sense of humor.
Though seeing many changes to the job throughout her lifetime, she never wavered in her dedication to nursing, patients and families.
Lynne loved to sing and was a longtime member of the church choir at St. Paul’s Methodist Church in Warrington, Pa., as well as a founding member, singer and soloist for the contemporary “feel good” choir the Now Time Singers from the Philadelphia area. She never missed an opportunity to sing whether it be on a long car ride, watching a musical, or to serenade someone.
She loved her family, garden and her dog Teddy; and especially enjoyed laughing heartily, needlepoint, knitting, and to work on her crosswords and jumbles. Though physically frail near the end, her spirit didn’t fade and she could always manage to get people laughing.
Though preceded by her younger sister, Pam Russel, in 2020, she is survived by her brother Wilmer “Tep” Eagens of Norristown, Pa.; daughter Amy Pass of Albuquerque, N.M.; son David Pass of La Pine, Ore.; daughter Julie Limmer and husband Erik of Glen N.H.; as well as by three grandchildren, Josh, Adrian and Daniel and numerous nieces and nephews.
Lynne was cremated on Oct. 14 and her ashes were sent to be interred beside her husband David at White Marsh Memorial in Ambler, Pa.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, please honor her by simply extending kindness to another today or by contributing to any of these fine organizations: Bartlett Fire Department in New Hampshire, St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or the Alzheimer’s Association.
