Nancy J. Myers entered back into the Lord's arms on Oct. 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving son and daughter in law at the age of 77. She was a remarkable mother of two children, Gregory and Patricia, and she was truly loved by many.
Nancy was born to Lawrence and Barbara Evans of Rockland, Mass., on July 25, 1945. She attended Rockland High School where she met her love of her life and future husband Michael W. Myers.
After graduation, she attended Chandler School for Woman in Boston for administrative education. Michael and Nancy married in 1967 and welcomed a son Gregory in 1969 and daughter Patricia in 1975.
Family and friends were always the most important thing to Nancy. Everyone who knew Nancy felt her big heart and giving nature. She was gentle and kind to all. She enjoyed spending time with family, scrapbooking, gardening, canning and was a fantastic cook. She loved listening to music, playing her organ and was a devoted member of the United Methodist Church in Naples Maine for many years.
Nancy is predeceased by her husband Michael in 2004.
She is survived by her son Gregory and his wife, Monica, from Lawton, Okla., their children and grandchildren; daughter Patricia and her children of Columbia, N.H.; brother Richard and Catherine Evans of Hingham, Mass.; sister Carol and Edward Souza of Hanover, Mass.; and brother Kenneth and Deborah Evans of Plymouth, formally of Hanover, Mass.; and sister-in-law Linda McCarthy of Wesley Chapel, Fla. She also has four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be held in the spring in Massachusetts.
