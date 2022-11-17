Nancy J. Myers entered back into the Lord's arms on Oct. 28, 2022, surrounded by her loving son and daughter in law at the age of 77. She was a remarkable mother of two children, Gregory and Patricia, and she was truly loved by many.

Nancy was born to Lawrence and Barbara Evans of Rockland, Mass., on July 25, 1945. She attended Rockland High School where she met her love of her life and future husband Michael W. Myers.

