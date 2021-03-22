Nancy Dixon Sterling Lundquist of Kearsarge, N.H., passed away with peace on March 19, 2021, at age 89.
Nancy was born on Dec. 22, 1931, in Quincy, Mass., the very proud daughter of the late James Victor and Ruth (Payzant) Sterling.
She leaves behind her loving husband and best friend of almost 60 years Roy Alan Lundquist; her son Eric and wife, Debra, of Boxborough, Mass.; and her daughter Kristin and husband, Michael Montemagno, of Littleton, Mass. She was a dear sister to the late James Victor Sterling, Jr., and to Susanne (Sterling) Howard of Middleboro, Mass.
Grandma will be missed so very much by Kyle, Hannah, Brendan, Kathryn and Karalyn who all adored her, each with their own special bond. Aunt Nancy was caring to many nieces and nephews, and was a super fun great aunt as well.
She will be blessed to join her ancestral family, especially her parents and cherished aunts who left an imprint on her heart, and instilled family values forever.
Nancy was also loved by all who called her friend — during her childhood in Wollaston and the Woodward School for Girls, as a Boston University student, with marriage and a family in Bedford, Mass., for weekends at the Prospectors Ski Club in North Conway, N.H., with time spent at her parents' second home in Lakeville, and during the past 28 years as a resident of Kearsarge.
She sparkled with a true love of life, family, the lake, skiing, golf, social groups, volunteering, travel to explore locally and beyond, and the most favorite Christmas season.
The family now extends an invitation to visiting hours on Thursday, March 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Acton Funeral Home at 470 Massachusetts Ave. in Acton, Mass., with COVID-19 protocol to be followed.
There will be a private funeral service at the Congregational Church of Littleton, Mass., followed by burial at Mount Wollaston Cemetery in Quincy, Mass. A public memorial service is being planned for later in the spring at the Jackson Community Church in Jackson, N.H.
Donations in Nancy's honor are welcome for the charity of your choice, but she was particularly fond of the Salvation Army, and was dedicated to supporting Jen's Friends Cancer Foundation, P.O. Box 1842, North Conway, NH 03860, jensfriends.org.
The family encourages you to view a more life encompassing tribute by going to actonfuneralhome.com.
