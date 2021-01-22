Merry Lea Stimans Lowell passed away on Jan. 15, 2021, due to complications from pneumonia. She was born on Jan. 10, 1970.
Merry enjoyed camping, fishing and country music. In recent years, she was happy to spend time alone with her husband riding four wheelers on a hot summers night. She loved yard-saleing and picking through free stuff beside the road with her friend Tracy.
She loved her home as it was newly remodeled inside and out just the way she and David wanted it.
She loved animals and was especially proud to be a grandmother. She was very loved by her friends and family, and will be deeply missed by her husband David.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years David C. Lowell of Brownfield, Maine; two sons, Danny and his wife, Christen Foster, and their new baby, Bella Mae Foster of Rockland, Maine; and Derek Foster and fiancée, Jessica Buchanan; and daughter Autumn Foster; three brothers, Richard Stimans of Bennington, N.H.; Michael Stimans of Arizona; and James Stimans and his wife, Brandi, of Greenville, N.H.; three stepchildren, David Lowell of Stow, Maine; Tishia Day of Porter, Maine; and Kristi Lowell of Portland, Maine.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg, Maine.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.