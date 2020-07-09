Maureen Rupprecht (Smith), of Jackson, New Hampshire, and Biddeford Pool, Maine, passed away on July 1, 2020, at the age of 80 after a long illness. Maureen, one of the “Smith girls,” grew up in Holbrook, Massachusetts, with a goal of becoming an artist. She achieved this goal professionally and in every aspect of life, revealing the beauty in everything and person she touched. Her best tool was love and her family was her masterpiece.
Maureen graduated from Holbrook High School, where she was proud to say she was kicked out of math class. She attended the Art Institute of Boston at Lesley University (formerly known as the School of Practical Art) with a focus on design studies. After graduation, she worked for the Salinger Ad Agency during the creative revolution of the 1960s, eventually becoming art director and perfecting her ability to make a martini. After Salinger, she returned to the Art Institute of Boston to teach.
Maureen loved a good party. She would travel on the weekends from Boston to the mountains in New Hampshire to attend ski club parties. At one of these, she met her beloved husband, Sumner Rupprecht. She was an artist; he was an engineer. She was a city girl; he was a mountain man. Despite their apparent differences, she knew at first sight they were “soul mates.” They married and permanently relocated from Boston to the Mount Washington Valley in the 1970s. She and Sum would later build a home in Jackson with a view of Mount Washington they thrived on and expansive gardens Maureen carefully maintained.
Maureen founded Glen Group (originally Glen Graphics) in 1976, a marketing and advertising firm. She assembled a team who would become lifelong friends to build a nationally recognized woman-owned firm. Her success exposed the math and business skills she hid behind her artist image. Clients included the Cabbage Patch Kids, the State of New Hampshire, White Mountains Attractions, Ski the White Mountains, Story Land and "Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood." Her illustrations were warm and expressive, and her designs were attention-grabbing and precise. A colleague at "Mister Rogers" said: Fred Rogers so appreciated her work and her sensibilities. He knew he could really trust her.
Maureen was the matriarch of her family — a position she achieved through extraordinary kindness, self-sacrifice and generosity. Maureen was a trusted confidante who helped family members solve problems both big and small through careful listening and selfless action. Her care felt limitless, and for many it was life changing.
Being loved by Maureen was a joyful experience. Her colorful and meticulous homes were the center of activities for family and friends. She hosted magical holidays with elaborate meals prepared with her signature attention to detail. At her beach house in Biddeford Pool, she taught her nieces to sew and cook, brought guests on hunts for antiques and collectibles at local flea markets and went clamming as often as possible. Maureen passed on her love for Biddeford Pool to many generations, and it will be impossible to not think of her during walks on the beach.
Maureen would often spell out the word “love” and then say, “that’s what it’s all about.” Anyone who was blessed to have known her also believes this and that she had “naturally curly hair,” which was her other favorite thing to say. She will be greatly missed by all, including by her orange tabby cat Tuney.
Maureen was the wife to her late husband, Sumner Rupprecht. Daughter of the late Francis and Jennie (Stanley) Smith. Devoted sister to Rita Smith of Boston, Mass., Cecelia Vaida of Eastford, Conn., Claire O’Brien of Springfield, Mass., Francis Smith of Revere Beach, Mass., Kathy Delaney-Smith of Newton, Mass. and was predeceased by her sisters Patricia Smith and Madelyn Madow. Caregiver to her beloved nieces Liz, Jen, Maureen, Madelyn, Brigid and Kate. Also survived by loving brothers- and sisters-in-law, and many more adoring nieces and nephews.
Maureen’s family extends heartfelt gratitude to the team at Timberland Home Care that helped care for both Maureen and Sumner for the last six years. Maureen loved all her caregivers and they each became part of her extended family. Because of the pandemic, a celebration of her life, along with an exhibition of her artwork, will be held later when it is safe for family and friends to gather. A notice will be published in The Conway Daily Sun at the time. For more information or to leave an online memory and condolence, please visit furberandwhite.com.
