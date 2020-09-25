Maureen Patricia Fitzgerald (née Sullivan), 68, of Herndon, Va., passed away on Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at her residence after a long courageous battle with progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP).
She was born on March 26, 1952, in Washington, D.C., to the late Dr. Daniel and Marian Sullivan of North Conway, N.H. At the time, her father was attending Georgetown University Dental School and her mother was teaching in a local school.
Raised in New Hampshire’s Mount Washington Valley, Maureen enjoyed various pursuits ranging from ballet, skiing and ice skating to piano and choir (school and church). She was an avid reader from a very young age, a national merit and honors student, and graduated as salutatorian from Kennett High School (1970).
During high school, she especially enjoyed the opportunity to study in the Advanced Studies Summer Program at St. Paul’s School in Concord, N.H. Maureen continued on to the University of New Hampshire (BA with honors in History and Political Science, 1974).
UNH was the family alma mater attended by her parents and two brothers, located in her mother’s hometown where her grandfather operated the town pharmacy. With these roots and numerous relatives in the Durham-Newburyport seacoast area, she felt right at home.
At Georgetown University, Maureen earned an MS in foreign service and international business, 1977. She capped her formal education in 1981 with studies in Logistics at the Defense Systems Management College in Virginia.
Virginia became her permanent residence where she pursued a successful career as a logistical consultant for the military and as a vice-president of human resources. In those early years, she met and married her beloved Michael and together they raised their son James.
Maureen enjoyed traveling for both work and vacation, reading, singing in a community choir, playing piano and caring for her dachshunds. Her time on earth was too short and her many friends and family will miss her empathy and wisdom, her humor and graces, her warm friendship and her loving devotion to her family.
Maureen is survived by her husband of 38 years Michael Fitzgerald; her son James and his wife, Jennifer Fitzgerald, of Ashburn, Va.; younger brothers, Kevin O’Sullivan of Portland, Ore.; and Brendan Sullivan of North Conway.
Maureen was predeceased by her younger brother Brian Sullivan of North Conway and her parents.
She is also survived by three grandchildren, Charlotte, James Jr. and Thomas, whom she loved dearly, and by many beloved uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and a devoted sister.
Instead of flowers, donations in Maureen’s memory may be made to the Cure PSP charitable organization for Progressive Supranuclear Palsy at CurePSP.org.
A reception for family and friends was held at the Virginia residence of her son on Sept. 19.
The Adams-Green Funeral Home in Herndon, Va., was in charge of arrangements.
