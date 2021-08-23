Mary Bernadette Haine, 98, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 12, 2021, at her residence in Genesis Mineral Springs Nursing Facility in Conway, N.H.
She was born in 1922 in Pontypridd, Wales, eventually resettling in Bishop Stortford, England, where she served in World War II as a teletype operator. During her service, she fell in love with an American, who proposed to her with a ring sent via general mail while he was away, fighting in the war.
She immigrated to Dover, N.H., and then to Conway, where she raised her five children and enjoyed bridge, tennis and skiing. She was true to her English roots, refusing to smile for photos so as to always look prim and proper.
She took the most pride in the work that she could be least public about: her own sobriety and her aide to others in recovery. True to the tradition of AA, Mary was there to offer a helping hand to anyone who needed it.
She was consistently empathetic, invariably encouraging, and could find something positive to say without fail. She never wanted to be a bother to anyone, and was sweet to the very end.
She is survived by four of her five children and their spouses, Roger and Alice, Tom and Geri, David and Lesbia, Kathy and Mike; her eight grandchildren, Michael, David, Simon, Patrick, Christopher, Elizabeth, Mike and Peter; and her four great-grandchildren: Damian, Anna Rose, Gabrielle and Evangeline.
She is preceded in death by her husband, James Arthur Haine, and her son, James “Jamey” Haine.
The family will host a celebration of life for Mary on Sunday, Oct. 3, at 1 p.m. at Tin Mountain Conservation Center in Conway.
Contributions may be made to Visiting Nurses Home Care and Hospice and Gibson Center for Senior Services in Mary’s memory.
