Martin “Marty” D Collins, 64, of Effingham, N.H., and Brooks, Maine, passed away at “The Shack” in Effingham with his wife Maryellen and grandson Conner at his side on May 14, 2020. Marty fought a valiant battle with prostate cancer.
Marty was born to Kay and John Collins on Aug. 1, 1955, in Lynn, Mass. He grew up in Lynn, and graduated from Lynn English High School. Marty studied engineering at Massachusetts Maritime Academy.
Marty was an avid Boston Sports Fan. Yes, he was one of those who would yell at the TV when the Pats made a wrong play; enjoyed the Bruins fighting; even falling asleep when the Red Sox went into extra innings, only to wake up to say “What happened?!”
Marty had a sense of adventure. He would try almost anything at least once whether it might be hiking Mount Washington to White water Rafting. He enjoyed playing in Don Ho or just hacking golf with a buddy, skiing downhill and cross-country, sailing, kayaking in the ocean, tubing down the Saco, skinny dipping, pool hopping, mountain biking, skating, softball and tipping back a few beers at local hangouts, relaxing in the hot tub and so much more.
As a Merchant Marine, Marty traveled the world. He worked on tugs in Boston harbor, crossed the Atlantic on a tanker to Europe and Africa, research ships in Hawaii, cruise ships through the Panama and South America.
Marty also had a few jobs on dryland most notable Pine Tree Power in Tamworth. But the water always called him back. Marty ended his career as Chief Engineer with the America Queen steamboat company. Doing paddle-boat cruises up and down the Mississippi River from New Orleans to Minnesota. With many ports along the way.
Marty was predeceased by his parents Kay and John Collins of Lynn, Mass.
He is survived by his wife Maryellen Connors; his grandson Conner Gaudette both of Effingham and Brooks Maine; stepchildren Michael Gaudette and Jacob Conner of Conway, N.H.; brother Jack Collins and his wife, Maureen, of West Newbury, Mass.; sister Kathy Collins Lilly and her husband, Glen, of Freedom, N.H.; his nieces and nephews, Chris Collins, Bryan Collins, Michelle Lilly Page and Josh Lilly.
Marty was a loving caring husband, brother, uncle, grandfather “Pup-pa” and a friend, to many. Although he is gone, we have had the pleasure of his company while alive. Marty has left us with many wonderful fond memories, that will live in our hearts forever. Till we meet again, rest in peace.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.