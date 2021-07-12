Martha Ruth (Archibald) Boyd was born May 7, 1951, in Lowell, Mass., where she was subsequently raised and educated.
She attended Lowell public schools and graduated with a nursing degree from Lowell State College in 1973.
She is predeceased by her father, Richard Sr., her mother Janet (Alberghene) and her brother, Richard Jr.
She is survived by husband David of Freedom, N.H.; sisters Catherine Hanson and husband, Rick, of Waldorf, Md.;, Barbara Gaudette and husband, Michael, of Marlborough, Conn.; and Ginny Salem and husband, Dan, of Salisbury, Mass., two sisters-in-law, Disa Boyd of Amesbury and Jill Boyd of South Portland; one brother-in-law, Randy Boyd of Peabody; nephews and nieces David Hanson, Scott Hanson, Brian Salem, Marie Mueller, Stephanie Hoffman, Tim Gaudette, Carly Kimball, Madeline Kimball and Travis Boyd. Along with four grandnephews and four grandnieces.
She fought a courageous battle against ovarian cancer for over three years and passed with husband, David and sister, Ginny at her side on July 6, 2021.
Martha was a kind, loving person, full of life and eager to help others. She decided to become a nurse at an early age and worked in various capacities at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Saints Memorial and Lowell General in Lowell, Mass.. Patients acknowledged her concern and noted that she treated her patients as if she were the patient herself. Her dedication for always putting patient care and comfort first was formally recognized when she was named Nurse of the Year.
She married David Boyd in 1988 and relocated to Freedom. In 1991, they established Federal Piping Co. Inc. serving New Hampshire and Maine. “Theirs is the classic American success story: commitment, good service, dependability, quality and an ever-present willingness to be there when customers call.” (Tom Eastman, Conway Daily Sun, 2018.)
Martha was known for her generosity and compassion. She had a mysterious way of knowing what others needed. She always remembered birthdays, anniversaries and special days in the lives of everyone she knew. She loved to shop and find unique gifts to acknowledge people and to express her gratitude and appreciation or “just because.” Just because she was Martha. She was a “busy lady,” always active and not happy being idle. Since she was a teenager, she loved to dance and graciously hosted disco parties, pig roasts, and holiday gatherings with family and friends.
Martha will be remembered as a loving daughter, sister, friend, aunt and wife, putting others above herself with a smile. She will live in our hearts forever.
Funeral Service held at Lord’s Funeral home, 50 Moultonville Road, Center Ossipee, on Saturday, July 17, at noon. Burial to follow at Grant Hill Cemetery, Center Ossipee, N.H. Thank you to all our family and friends for all your help, support and love during this difficult time.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations in her memory to the Dana Faber Cancer Institute.
