Mark Alan Phillips, 61, of Fryeburg, Maine, died on Oct. 12, 2021. He was born in Providence Rhode Island on July 28, 1960, the son of Richard and Anne (Haskins) Phillips.
Mark grew up and lived in Bridgewater, Mass., before relocating to Maine. He worked as a handyman in construction and painting. He was an avid motorcyclist with a love of Harley Davidson. He was a fan of rock and roll music, liked the outdoors and wolves.
Mark is survived by his daughter Alexandra Ferrante and her husband, Marc; his father Richard; brothers, David, Michael and Joseph; along with several cousins and extended family.
He was predeceased by his mother Anne; and brothers, Ricky and Chris.
To share memories and online condolences with the family, please go to chandlerfunerals.com.
