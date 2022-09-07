Marion Joyce (Illsley) Greenwood passed away peacefully at her home in Rindge, N.H., on Aug. 23, 2022. Marion had previously resided in Bartlett, N.H.
Born on Nov. 20, 1931, to James Reginald Illsley and Etta (Warner) Illsley, she was one of 12 children.
She is preceded in death by her siblings Maude, Freda, Muriel, Bessie, Eleanor, Myrtle, Doris, Ruth, James Reginald Jr. and Roberta; her husband Homer D. Greenwood; and her daughter Jo-Ellen Greenwood.
She is survived by her sister Thelma Bachan; her sons, Francis Greenwood and his wife, Joan; John Greenwood and his partner, Patricia Schubert; and Charles Greenwood and his wife, Denise. Additionally Marion was blessed with five grandchildren, Christopher Greenwood and his wife, Molly; Michael Greenwood and his wife, Kristie; Ashley Greenwood and her fiancé, Brian Harrity; Adam Greenwood and his wife, Naomi; and James Greenwood; as well as two great-grandchildren, Scarlett and Fiona (daughters of Michael and Kristie).
Born in Dundee, N.H., to a large loving family, it is no wonder that spending quality time with family was an important part of her life.
Marion graduated as an RN from the Laconia Hospital School of Nursing and then worked at the Memorial Hospital in North Conway, N.H. After raising her family, she provided nursing and home health care for many residents of the Mount Washington Valley.
Nursing was the perfect career choice for Marion as it enabled her to share her compassion, caring, and loving spirit with those who were in her care. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, crocheting, and enjoyed a good walk which would occasionally turn into a round of golf, where she managed to score a hole-in-one.
“Nan,” to all of her grandchildren, she would remind everyone to pause, and enjoy the natural world around all of us no matter if it were birds at the feeder or the cycles of the Monarch butterfly. She was a fantastic cook who had a passion for berry picking, gardening, cooking & baking, and loved to set an extra plate at the table for anyone that happened by at dinner time.
A Catholic graveside service will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Cemetery in Bartlett on Sept. 12 at 11 a.m. A gathering of family and friends will immediately follow the services and will be held at the Union Congregational Church on Albany Ave. in Bartlett.
In lieu of flowers, the family request that donations be made to the Bartlett-Jackson Ambulance Service in her name so that they may continue to provide exceptional emergency medical care to the the residents of Bartlett and Jackson.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
