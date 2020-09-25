On Sept. 11, 2020, Maria Judi Mirabella passed away peacefully at home with her devoted sisters, Cecelia and Anita, at her side, after a long courageous battle with cancer.
Maria was born in 1961 in Queens, N.Y., the fourth of five children to James and Grace (Rudyanski) Mirabella. In 1976 the family decided to move to Intervale, N.H. There, Maria enjoyed working together to run Perry’s Motel and Cottages.
Maria discovered her talent for the culinary arts while attending Kennett High School. She put her skills to use while working at various establishments around the valley, including the New England Inn, the Bernerhof and the Scottish Lion.
After graduating in 1979, she became a professionally trained chef at the New Hampshire Vo-Tech School in Berlin. Maria never lost her passion and continued to share her talent with many throughout her life. She moved to California and graduated from the University of San Diego in 1990.
Maria landed the job of her life at the United States District Court for the Southern District of California. Working with several judges over the years Maria received several promotions and served the Court with distinction in various roles including Appeals Clerk, Courtroom Deputy and CVB Clerk.
She received many letters of appreciation and awards for her dedication, outstanding performance and commitment to community outreach programs and customer service. She retired with 30 years of service.
Maria was a fun-loving adventurous soul who enjoyed everything life had to offer. She was the first in the family to try rock climbing and white-water rafting. She loved skiing at Bretton Woods and anything else that involved being outdoors.
She was an avid bicyclist, most days biking to work. She biked 100 miles in El Tour de Tucsan in Arizona! She celebrated her 39th birthday with a 200-mile tour of Vermont with her sister-in-law Judy.
Proving age is only what you make it, she swam a full mile for her 40th! Maria enjoyed rollerblading around Lake Murray and windsurfing on Mission Bay. Her favorite past times later in life were sewing, needle work, quilting and enjoying time with her MANY friends.
Maria loved her job, loved her community, loved her co-workers and loved her family and friends. She deeply cared for everyone she came in contact with. Her friends are quick to tell you she had the biggest heart and an incredible sense of humor. She will surely be missed. She was truly an angel on earth.
Maria is preceded in death by her parents James and Grace Mirabella.
She is survived by her daughter Raven Maria Mirabella and her granddaughter Rhaya Whiles. Cherishing her memory are her siblings James (Jude) their children, Ali, Rick and Matt; Francesca (Marlene), Cecelia, her children Stephen, Victoria and Nathanael; Anita (Speedo) and their children, Zara and Kiana.
