Margaret “Peggy” L. Robbins passed away at home at the age of 73 on March 3, 2021. Peggy was the daughter of Edward “Red” Robbins and Dorothy (Smutnick) Robbins both of Pomfret, Conn.
Originally from Pomfret, Peggy moved to Thompson, Conn., and then built her dream home in Stow, Maine. She attended Putnam High School and Amherst College. Peggy had a hand in many jobs throughout her life. She owned a donut shop, a real estate agency and worked many years for Putnam Savings Bank.
After moving to Maine, she was employed part time at the Post Office and finally she served as selectwoman of Stow. During her life, Peggy had a great love for the game of golf and enjoyed all outdoor activities. She volunteered for AARP helping seniors prepare tax returns.
Peggy is survived by her brother Edward Robbins and his wife, Cally, of Danielson, Conn.; her niece Angela Morelly and her husband, Michael, of Princeton, Mass.; nephew James Robbins and his wife, Breanna, of Brooklyn, Conn.; great-nephew Allen Morelly. She had numerous lifelong friends, including Anne Nizamoff of Stow, Maine.
In lieu of flowers donations to the American Cancer Society or the Long Journey to a new beginning animal rescue in Stow.
Following Peggy’s wishes all services are private and at the convenience of the family. The family will hold a private burial service in Abington, Conn.
Arrangements are under the care of Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeburg.
Online condolences may be shared with her family at woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.