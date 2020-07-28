Lloyd “Buddy” Bridges, 72, of Conway, died July 26, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born Feb. 2, 1948, in Biddeford, Maine.

Lloyd 'Buddy' Bridges

Surviving family members include brother David Ackerman and wife, Susie; five children, Roxanne Holt and husband, Edward; Wayne Bridges; Lloyd Bridges II and girlfriend, Jessica Williams; Christina Grames; and Emily Elliott and husband, John; 18 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

There will be no services.

To plant a tree in memory of Lloyd Bridges as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.