Lillian Louise LaValley Chapman (Peggy) passed away on Oct. 5, 2022,
She was born Oct. 7, 1936, in St. Johnsbury, Vt., to Leon and Ellen Clapper LaValley.
She lived in Brownfield, Maine.
Lillian is survived by her daughter Gloria and husband, Sean Kelley, of East Conway, N.H.; son John and wife, Carmen Hicks, of Brownfield; son Leo Hicks of Naples, Maine; son Norman and wife, Sandi Hicks, of Zephyhills, Fla.; daughter Lillian Tillson of Brownfield; daughter Audrey and husband, Brian Huot, of Fryeburg, Maine; daughter Lean Kimball of West Paris, Maine; daughter Linda Chapman of Brownfield; son Wayne (Chip) Chapman and partner, Brenda Vladyka, of Brownfield; brother Terry Amadon and Bonnie; sister Sherry and Mike Winning; sister Jackie and Steve Barber; brother Ricky and Sandy Amandon; dister Lena LaValley; 16 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren, plus many nieces and nephews.
Lillian is predeceased by her parents; daughter Tammy Lee Chapman; husband Wayne Chapman; sisters, Louise Newton, Brenda Amandon and Leona Benson; grandson Shawn Hicks; and great-grandson Kaden Fecteau.
Lillian enjoyed her time going "up to camp" in Woodstock, Maine. She loved her flower gardens, crocheting gifts for family and friends. Lillian loved to bake goodies and put up canned goods. She also loved to collect frogs and has a collection that is quite amazing.
A celebration of Life will be at a later date, to be announced.
Donations can be made to Cancer Care Center of Central Maine Medical, in Lewiston, Maine, or American Heart Associations.
