On Nov. 12, 2020, Leo “Lee” R. Sullivan MD passed away peacefully at the age of 82.
Leo was the eldest child of Leo J. and Helen M. Sullivan of Brighton, Mass. Born in Waltham, Mass., Leo graduated from St. Mary’s High School, Boston College and Tufts Medical, specializing in pediatric neurology.
He worked many years at New England Medical Center/Boston Floating Hospital, Lakeville Rehab, and in private practice. He taught at Tufts Medical, coordinated the International Student Exchange with Hanover, Germany, and served as Dean of Admissions. He also served in the Army Reserves during both the Vietnam and Gulf wars.
After retiring and moving to Intervale, N.H., Leo became a board member at several non-profits in the Mount Washington Valley addressing environmental education, mental health peer support, and adult education.
He was a trained court appointed special advocate, and an instructor at Carroll Academy in Math, Science and Psychology, as well as a parishioner at Our Lady of the Mountains.
He will be remembered for the many community contributions he made, often without recognition or fanfare, for his counsel and support to many in times of need, and for his love of dessert (at every meal).
He leaves behind one daughter, Julie Sullivan and her partner, Dan Rising; one son, Liam Sullivan and his wife, Lena Tan; three grandchildren, Declan and Keegan Rising, and Aurial Sullivan; three sisters, Janet Moloney and her husband, Bill; Jeanmarie Sullivan; Patricia Durickas and her husband, Dan; many nieces, nephews, and cousins; and an amazing Home Health Aide, Cindy Basnar.
Memorial services will be held in the Mount Washington Valley area in mid-2021.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: The Friends of the Bartlett Public Library, PO Box 399, 1313 US Route 302, Bartlett NH 03812; and the ALC Conway Peer Support Center, 6 Main Street, Conway, NH 03818.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway is in charge of arrangements.
