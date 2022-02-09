Leo E. Templehof of Arkansas formerly of Chelsea, Mass., and Fryeburg, Maine, died unexpectedly at CHI St. Vincent’s Hospital in Hot Springs, Ark., on Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the age of 73.
He was predeceased by his beloved wife, Eleanor (Ellie) L. (Parmenter); his parents, Henry L. and Edwina E. (Greenlaw); and a brother, James Templehof.
Survivors include his loving daughter and son-in-law, Denise M. and Michael Boivin of Conway N.H.; a brother Thomas Templehof of Lawrence, Mass., and two sisters, Linda Stefanowicz of Chelsea and Lisa Templehof of Quincy, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Leo’s early career began on the North Shore of Boston, including Everett, Watertown and Chelsea. He worked as a civilian in the Boston Fire Department as a mechanic and auxiliary firefighter.
He was vice president of the Local 944 A.F.S.C.M.E. and a member of the International Association of Fire Fighters AFL-CIO-CLC.
He was a bartender and event coordinator of the Merit Club in Chelsea for many years.
He then moved on to own and operate Valley Fire and Safety Co. in Fryeburg, Maine, with his wife, Ellie, up until her death in 1996 and for many years travelled the states buying and selling new and used fire equipment.
He later moved south, where he resided in Georgia, South Carolina and Arkansas.
He was so proud of his service to the fire department and the friends he made over the years. His entire career was dedicated to serving his community and he was an avid NASCAR fan.
A memorial service will be determined at a later date.
Donations in memory of Leo may be made to St. Jude online at giftfunds.stjude.org or by mail at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Attn: St. Jude Gift Funds, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38148-0142.
