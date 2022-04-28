Lawrence “Larry” McIsaac (Jan. 5, 1944-April 25, 2022) died peacefully in his sleep with his loving wife of 37 years, Deborah, by his side.
He leaves behind his caring sister, Donna Presterone, as well as seven children and their spouses, one niece, one nephew, nine grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Larry was born and raised in Malden, Mass. In 1989, he and his family moved to Wilmington, Mass., where he made lasting memories.
He was in the United States Postal Service for 38 years and ultimately retired and moved to Conway, N.H., with Deborah.
Larry was one of a kind. He had a natural ability to light up a room with his quick-witted humor. Larry made family members, and strangers alike, feel special.
Larry enjoyed the Boston Crusaders in his younger years and remained an avid supporter throughout his life. He knew every little detail about what was happening locally, nationally and internationally due to his love of reading the newspaper.
What made him most happy was spending time with his family and his dog, Bunny. Larry and Bunny were inseparable for the last 15 years of his life. Whether he was going to baseball games or having his daily phone calls with his children, he was always supportive and understanding. He was extremely proud of his oldest son, who is actively serving in the Navy.
Larry’s grandchildren affectionately called him “Mema” — a name that he came to embrace. Larry had his routines — no routine surpassed his nightly love of cooking for Deborah. He took pride in his cooking and made sure Deborah had a meal ready for her when she came in from the yard. Larry truly loved Deborah and she loved him.
He was a presence that cannot be replaced. Larry will be missed by friends and family. We all love you, Larry. Rest in the sweetest peace.
In lieu of services, the family is planning a celebration of life in the coming weeks.
The Furber and White Funeral Home in North Conway, N.H., is in charge of arrangements.
