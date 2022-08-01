Kenneth K. Dougherty, 71, of Gorham, N.H., passed away peacefully and unexpectedly at his home on Saturday, July 30, 2022.
He was born on July 16, 1951, in Camden, N.J., where he was raised and educated. He was the son of the late Jerome J. and Donna E. (Rabe) Dougherty.
He moved to New Hampshire in 2000 to work with his brother in his furniture store at Jerry's Furniture. He worked in the furniture business his whole life. Ken was happiest with his cherished family and wonderful friends, going on trips, telling jokes and always had a story. Everyone who met Ken, loved him and his humor.
Family includes his wife, Louise A. (Payeur) Dougherty, of Gorham; children Adrienne Dougherty of Las Vegas; Pamela Dougherty of Lindside, W.Va.; Lisa Canzoneri and husband, Nicholas, of Jenkintown, Pa.; Kyle Dougherty and wife, Brittani, of North Royalton, Ohio; additional family whom he regarded as his own include Andrea Peters of Gorham; Melissa Nickerson and husband, Daniel, of Milan, N.H.; grandchildren are Jason, Elijah, Conner and Willow, along with Devyn and Jamie, Tanner, Cassidy, Sofie and Jacob; brother Jerome Dougherty and his wife, Kathleen, of Jackson, N.H.; sister Linda Lipson and husband, Larry, of Florida; brother-in-law Frank Casilio of Hellertown, Pa.; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by his sister Sherri Casilio.
Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, Aug. 9, at 10 a.m. at the Bryant Funeral Home at 1 Promenade St. in Gorham, followed by a celebration of life ceremony at 11 a.m. Interment will be at the Mount Calvary Cemetery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.