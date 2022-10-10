Karen Marie Ames (LaRochelle) passed away in her home on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, surrounded by many friends and family.
Karen was born on July 1, 1970, in Attleboro, Mass., to Louie J. LaRochelle and Muriel E. LaRochelle (Loring). Moving to Bridgton, Maine, at the age of 5. Living there for 10 years having made lifelong friends she was still in contact with today. At age 15, the family of six moved to Wolfeboro, N.H.
Karen is remembered for her love of gardening, being a great cook, and very thoughtful in all that she did. She is a bright, fun loving soul that brought everyone laughter and could make the toughest of situations bearable.
Karen was a very strong woman who could do most anything. A collector of many things, enjoying local thrift stores and yard sales, always coming home with the most unique treasures.
Those who knew and loved her, knew she fought a fierce fight with grace and determination. She had a contagious laugh and was the spark of the party. Love for music and dancing, always reminding us she was, "here for a good time, not a long time."
She is survived by her paternal grandmother, Dolores Larochelle; father and mother, Louie and Muriel LaRochelle; three sisters, Lisa Nason, April LaRochelle, and Lauire Hayford; her two daughters, Ashley Hayford and Allison Frost; five grandchildren, Mallory, Josie, Bristol, Everly and Sawyer; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles.
Per Karen's request, there will be no calling hours, but we will be celebrating her life at Hobbs Tavern and Brewing Co. in West Ossipee, N.H., on Oct. 22 from 2 to 5 p.m.
"They whispered to her you can not withstand the storm. She whispered back I AM THE STORM!"
