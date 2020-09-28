Judy Herrick, 74, of North Conway, N.H., beloved pianist and piano teacher, passed away Aug. 17, 2020.
She was born Judy Cheryl Jones Aug. 8, 1946, in Fort Worth, Texas. She studied piano from the age of 6 to 16, and later resumed her studies with acclaimed concert pianist Lili Kraus. She earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in theater from Texas Christian University, Fort Worth and a master of fine arts degree from Southern Methodist University, Dallas.
On Sept. 19, 1972 she married John W. Herrick in Tarrant, Texas. While in Texas, she served on the board of the Fort Worth Opera and also volunteered as a docent for the Kimball Art Museum.
After moving to the Mount Washington Valley in the early 1990s, Judy contributed her exceptional musical talents to the local entertainment community. She played for many hotels and churches, including as house musician for the Wentworth Resort in Jackson and almost 20 years serving as minister of music for the Jackson Community Church.
As a sought-after accompanist, she accompanied the Mount Washington Choral Society, was co-founder/accompanist for the choral group Da Capo.
For many years she maintained a full studio of piano students, guiding many young people in their mastery of piano skills. She drew on her theater background when she played Jessica in M&D Theater’s production of "Calendar Girls."
Those of us who were who were lucky enough to have performed with her or who were showered with her pianistic talents know just how much she enriched our lives and the musical life of the valley.
Judy was predeceased by her husband John in 2007, who had been awarded a Purple Heart and is buried in Arlington cemetery, and her beloved Pomeranian Steffi.
A celebration of life will be held at 4 p.m. on Oct. 11, 2020, at the Jackson Community Church. Strict adherence to social distancing and masks are required. Please RSVP to thecin1@yahoo.com. For those unable to attend, the church will be live-streaming on their Facebook page.
