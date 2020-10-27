Jonathan Troy Merrill, 46, of Fryeburg, Maine, formerly of Conway, N.H., and Bath, Maine, passed away on Oct. 21, 2020, at Memorial Hospital in North Conway after a year and a half struggle with brain cancer.
Jonathan was the son of Richard Merrill Sr. from Connecticut and the deceased Jane Merrill of Bath, Maine.
Jonathan is survived by one son, Jacob Alexander Merrill of Bath, Maine; brothers Richard "Rick" Merrill of Ossipee, N.H., and Eric Merrill of Maine; one sister, Tracy Groody of South Carolina; three nieces; and one nephew.
Jonathan also leaves the love of his life, Wendy Gale of Fryeburg, Maine, and formerly of Glen, N.H.
Jonathan will be cremated.
Donations can be sent to Wendy Gale, 4 Pebble Circle, Apt. 2, Fryeburg, ME 04037.
