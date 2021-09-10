John M. St. Onge, 58, of Fryeburg, Maine, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday Sept. 5, 2021, at home.
He was born Aug. 21, 1963, in Lewiston, Maine, a son of Ronald and Colleen (Saltis) St. Onge.
The family will greet friends on Saturday, Sept. 11, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Wood Funeral Home at 9 Warren St. in Fryeberg.
To make an online condolence, please go to woodfuneralhome.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.