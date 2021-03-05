On Feb. 25, 2021, John Hancock danced peacefully out of our lives in the comfort of his home.
John was born on Sept. 29, 1941, in Toledo, Ohio. He graduated from the University of Toledo with a bachelor degree in Education.
After raising his family in Toledo, John came to the Valley for a family reunion at Camp Tohkomeupog. He fell in love with the Valley and the people who live here, and made it his home. He taught seventh grade life science to a generation of students at Kennett High School and always enjoyed running into them and catching up on their lives.
John was an accomplished athlete who competed in many marathons and triathalons. These included the Boston Marathon and the Mount Washington road race.
John and Lynne loved their home on the top of King Pine and the life they shared there. One of John’s greatest joys in life was entertaining friends, neighbors and sometimes strangers. John also enjoyed volunteering at Camp Tohkomeupog, and loved interacting with the staff and visitors of King Pine Ski Resort. He was a frequent visitor at Almost There where you would always find him on the dance floor getting his groove on to the music of the Simon Crawford Band.
John is survived by his loving wife Lynne; his daughter Shelly (James) Arnold; his grandchildren, Angela and Oliver; his siblings, Patty McDermott, Nancy Dowd and Johnny Dowd and their families; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his mother Lois Dowd of Florida his father Frank Norman Hancock of Ohio; his brother Douglas Lee Hancock and his beloved daughter Martha Kay Hancock.
A celebration to share stories, laughs, and memories of John will take place at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Legion, Post 46, 47 Tasker Hill Road, Conway, NH 03818, in John’s memory.
