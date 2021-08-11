John H. Chaplin Jr. passed away on Aug. 3, 2021
John was born in North Conway, N.H., on Sept. 18, 1953, and raised in Fryeburg, Maine, where he attended Fryeburg Academy.
He was the son of John Sr. and June Thompson Chaplin who were lifelong residents of Maine. Johnny (as he was called by family) had a passion for living life on the edge.
He was constantly looking for a challenge and met it head on. He was a strong personality with a kind heart and was always willing to lend a hand.
In August 1975, Johnny met with a tragic accident at his place of employment that changed his life forever. After many years of rehabilitation, in and out of hospitals, care facilities and nursing homes John came to live in Conway.
Once he settled in and realized his life was changing and he was able to start enjoying his passions he began meeting them head on as he did in his younger years.
Despite his handicaps he still was able to live a full and eventful life. While living as a resident a NCIL he truly never stopped and was constantly on the go. They gave him so much to look forward to and were instrumental in his enjoyment of life.
He was given the opportunity to go to and to do all and any activities that he was physically capable of doing. There were car shows, local fairs, fair food, camping trips, fishing trips, going out for dinner, going for coffee. He loved old tractors and Jeeps (especially Jeeps), monster trucks and was treated to those events as well. There was wood working, painting, playing checkers, doing puzzels and gardening. An endless list of "things to do."
John participated in swimming at Special Olympics which gave him a sense of achievement and where he met many new friends along the way. He loved helping prepare meals (as well as eating them), doing little odd jobs, watching old movies and especially family time.
As John aged he unfortunately needed nursing home care once again. At that time, he moved to Merriman House where he was welcomed with open arms and was treated with such kindness and respect. He was always grateful for the love and support he received. Johnny loved all the activities and socializing with the other residents. Always willing to lend a hand to do whatever he could to help and always the first to say "thank you."
After a short medical complication, John faded quietly off to sleep with both family and staff at his side. His infectious laughter and heartfelt words, "have no fear," will forever stay with us in our hearts.
John leaves behind son, Shawn Chaplin of Manchester, N.H.; sister Jobie Frechette and husband, George; sister, Jennifer Hill and husband, Tom; niece, Penny Frechette and daughter; nephew Justin Frechette with wife, Aimee, and their three children all of Conway; and nephew Zack Hill and wife, Lilly, of Portland, Maine.
In lieu of a funeral service, there will a family gathering at a later date.
If you wish to honor John's memory, please do something kind. Say "hello" to a stranger, hold a door, say "excuse me," remember to smile at people and always say "thank you." John had a very kind and caring heart.
If you wish to donate in his memory please do so at an animal care facility of your choice. Johnny loved all animals, great and small.
