John “Flash” Flaschner, 51, was taken from us July 16, 2022, from ALS.
He passed away peacefully in his sleep with his wife at his side. John grew up in Saugus, Mass., and graduated from Wentworth Institute of Technology with a BS in computer science.
John relocated to Mount Washington Valley working in several local establishments, including Black Mountain Ski Resort, Red Parka Pub and lastly working along side his best friend Rob at Specialized Painting.
John enjoyed all aspects of the valley, snowboarding, kayaking and the local breweries. John loved music, from local artists to big venue concerts. John coordinated the valley’s only music fest and introduced many musicians to the area. Known to many as the kindest, most joyful, soul who knew how to embrace life.
John is predeceased by his father, Leo Flaschner; and father-in-law William Coyle.
He is survived by his wife Kathy; mother Karen Flaschner; mother-in-law Marcia Coyle; and “other mother” Karole Whalen.
John is survived by brother David and partner, Tasha; Marty and Denise Coyle; and sister-in-law LeeAnn and Emad Ramahi. He is survived by nieces Aubrey, Alyssa and husband Josh; nephews, Omar, Mohammad and Sean; and grand-nephew Christian; and tons of friends throughout the area.
Rather than a service there will be a celebration of life at a future date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider supporting local music or donate to fight ALS at ALS.org.
